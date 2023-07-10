Lukas Sladkovsky celebrates a goal for Phantoms. Photo: SBD Photography.

​The 28 year-old played 54 games, scoring 27 goals and adding forty-two assists for 79 points in his first season with the city ice hockey club.

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov said: “Lukas is graceful on the ice and unstoppable in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is the epitome of brilliance and power. With every swift stride and precise shot, Lukas mesmerises fans and leaves his opponents in awe!”

Sladkovsky added: “I am really happy to be back with the Phantoms for another season.