Awesome import returns to Peterborough Phantoms for a second season

​Ace import Lukas Sladkovsky has agreed to return to Peterborough Phantoms for a second season.
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 14:29 BST
Lukas Sladkovsky celebrates a goal for Phantoms. Photo: SBD Photography.Lukas Sladkovsky celebrates a goal for Phantoms. Photo: SBD Photography.
Lukas Sladkovsky celebrates a goal for Phantoms. Photo: SBD Photography.

​The 28 year-old played 54 games, scoring 27 goals and adding forty-two assists for 79 points in his first season with the city ice hockey club.

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov said: “Lukas is graceful on the ice and unstoppable in action.

"He is the epitome of brilliance and power. With every swift stride and precise shot, Lukas mesmerises fans and leaves his opponents in awe!”

Sladkovsky added: “I am really happy to be back with the Phantoms for another season.

"Last season was a really memorable one for me, winning my first senior trophy with the team. I can’t wait to get back on the ice.”

