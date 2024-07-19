Awesome Arshan led the way at the Lincs Open for Hicks Kickboxing Club
And that earned the Hicks Elite Team member a cash boost of £150 and a T-shirt from the competition sponsors, prizes awarded to the best male fighter of the day.
The Lincs Open is contested over a round-robin format with podium places decided on the number of wins and points gained.
And it was another strong day for the city’s Hicks team who plundered 15 gold medals, 7 silvers and 8 bronze medals.
Several other club members won multiple medals including Hollie Brook who won 2 golds, a silver and a bronze.
Sensei Hicks ‘Fighter of the Day’ went to Joshua Leonard who claimed an effortless gold medal despite being the second smallest in his section.
It was a very skilful, calm and composed display which was warmly received by his clubmates.
Hicks medal winners included:
Gold: Roxy Briggs, Girls -135cm Intermediate/Advanced; Josh Leonard, Boys -155cm Intermediate/Advanced; Arshan Nash, Boys Cadets Advanced B +165cm & Boys Cadets Advanced -63kg & Points, Harlee Hooker, Boys Advanced -165cm & Boys Advanced Boys Advanced -46kg, Oliver Profitt Boys Cadets Advanced A +165cm; Hollie Brook Girls Advanced -135cm; Keris Hooker, Girls Advanced -165cm/+165cm & Girls Advanced -63kg, Amir Nash, Men’s Intermediate -85kg, Jake Peppercorn, Men’s Advanced +85kg.
Silver: Sophie Hicks Girls Advanced -63kg, Ruben Gouveia Men’s Advanced -85kg, Theo Owen Boys -125cm Novice, Kye Prior Men’s Advanced -85kg.
Bronze: Hollie Brook Girls Advanced -54kg, James Thurling Boys -145cm Advanced, Hollie Brook Girls Advanced -145cm, Sophie Hicks Girls Advanced -165cm/+165cm, Isabella Robson irls Advanced -165cm, David Prior Men’s Veterans Advanced.The club’s cadets team A (Oliver Profitt, Arshan Nash, Keris Hooker) won a team prize. The cadets B team(Harlee Hooker, Joshua Leonard, Sophie Hicks) finished runners-up as did the children’s team (James Thurling, Oscar Owen, Hollie Brook), while the adults team (Michelle Rihoy, Ruben Gouveia, Kye Prior) finished third.