Arshan Nash (centre).

Arshan Nash won a hat-trick of gold medals at the Lincolnshire Kickboxing Open in Lincoln.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​And that earned the Hicks Elite Team member a cash boost of £150 and a T-shirt from the competition sponsors, prizes awarded to the best male fighter of the day.

The Lincs Open is contested over a round-robin format with podium places decided on the number of wins and points gained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was another strong day for the city’s Hicks team who plundered 15 gold medals, 7 silvers and 8 bronze medals.

Fighter of the day, Joshua Leonard (right) in action.

Several other club members won multiple medals including Hollie Brook who won 2 golds, a silver and a bronze.

Sensei Hicks ‘Fighter of the Day’ went to Joshua Leonard who claimed an effortless gold medal despite being the second smallest in his section.

It was a very skilful, calm and composed display which was warmly received by his clubmates.

Hicks medal winners included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hicks Kickboxing team at the Lincolnshire Open.

Gold: Roxy Briggs, Girls -135cm Intermediate/Advanced; Josh Leonard, Boys -155cm Intermediate/Advanced; Arshan Nash, Boys Cadets Advanced B +165cm & Boys Cadets Advanced -63kg & Points, Harlee Hooker, Boys Advanced -165cm & Boys Advanced Boys Advanced -46kg, Oliver Profitt Boys Cadets Advanced A +165cm; Hollie Brook Girls Advanced -135cm; Keris Hooker, Girls Advanced -165cm/+165cm & Girls Advanced -63kg, Amir Nash, Men’s Intermediate -85kg, Jake Peppercorn, Men’s Advanced +85kg.

Silver: Sophie Hicks Girls Advanced -63kg, Ruben Gouveia Men’s Advanced -85kg, Theo Owen Boys -125cm Novice, Kye Prior Men’s Advanced -85kg.

Bronze: Hollie Brook Girls Advanced -54kg, James Thurling Boys -145cm Advanced, Hollie Brook Girls Advanced -145cm, Sophie Hicks Girls Advanced -165cm/+165cm, Isabella Robson irls Advanced -165cm, David Prior Men’s Veterans Advanced.The club’s cadets team A (Oliver Profitt, Arshan Nash, Keris Hooker) won a team prize. The cadets B team(Harlee Hooker, Joshua Leonard, Sophie Hicks) finished runners-up as did the children’s team (James Thurling, Oscar Owen, Hollie Brook), while the adults team (Michelle Rihoy, Ruben Gouveia, Kye Prior) finished third.