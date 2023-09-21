Alfie Garford celebrates his British Karting title. Photo: Chris Walker of Kartpix.

​The Arthur Mellows Village College student who hails from from Maxey, just outside Peterborough, has claimed the British title at the age of just 14.

Garford moved up into the senior category of karting after competing in the junior category were he had previously clinched the British championship in 2021.

Strong results in early season club racing set him up well for the start of the championship campaign.

This was also noticed by British Touring Car Champions, Motorbase and there partner Wera Tools who were starting an Academy to find and help new up and coming young drivers, to hopefully improve their skills with the ultimate goal to bring them up and into the BTCC championship.

The 15-round championship started in April and concluded last weekend for the Wera Motorbase Academy driver, with the best 12 rounds to count for the championship.

So Garford knew consistency was going to be key, especially with the strength of field in the class.

Early season racing had shown it could be down to any one of eight drivers to take the crown.

A good but not great start to the campaign saw Garford in third place at half distance.

But after fully hitting his stride, the second half of the championship saw an impressive run of finishes.

Garford only failed the make the podium twice in the final nine rounds, but such was the competition that it went down to the final race meeting last weekend at Rowrah Kart circuit near Carlisle.

Garford knew he just had to beat his nearest rival in the final race of the year to be crowned champion, and he did just that, finishing second with his championship rival in third.

Once over the line, Garford celebrated to the jubilant crowd with his fist clinched in the air!After the race, the thrilled youngster said: “Wow, that is unbelievable.

"The talent of drivers in the class is just another level so to be able to say I’ve beaten them is amazing. I am now a two-times British champion!”

Pete Osborne, the team principal of the Wera Motorbase Academy commented: ‘It’s mega to see Alfie bring home the championship.

"He’s driven great all year and didn’t crack under the pressure in the final race.

"He’s had to dig deep at times throughout the season to improve his pace or drag a result out from know where, and that’s the sign of a true champion and someone we are proud to have on board.