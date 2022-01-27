ATHLETICS: PANVAC pair deliver masterclasses to lift GB indoor pentathlon titles

Sean Reidy in action.

The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC duo won their age groups at the British Masters Championship in Sheffield, with Hall taking the over 35 title and Reidy the over 40 crown.

Hall, a newcomer to PANVAC who was ranked in the country’s top 10 decathletes at his peak, won the competition comfortably, setting a new British age group record of 3461 points in the process.

His record breaking performance even included a 60m hurdles personal best (PB) of 8.55.

Sienna Slater

Reidy has been a fixture on the local athletics scene since his school days originally making his name as a top 400m hurdler. Since becoming a veteran he has branched out and is now happy to try his hand at almost any event.

This approach stood him in good stead at Sheffield. Having fallen back into second place after a slightly disappointing high jump, Reidy knew he had the edge on his rival Clint Nicholls of Basildon AC in the final event, the 1,000m.

Reidy needed to beat the Essex athlete by at least 15 seconds to claim gold, but went into the race with a PB of 2:44.89, 18 seconds up on that of Nicholls.

Knowing he had to produce something pretty special Reidy blasted away from the start, and completed the distance in a time of 2:48.07.

This was 20 seconds quicker than Nicholls and gave the PANVAC man a last gasp gold medal and a points tally of 3194.

Other PANVAC athletes were involved at the individual events in Sheffield and Sean Garmory ran a 7.34 60m and a 23.47 200m.

Alastar Phelan also took on both sprints, finishing behind Garmory with times of 7.90 and 25.11 respectively

Under 15 star Sienna Slater grabbed a fine 60m PB with an 8.28 clocking. Slater also ran the 60m hurdles, finishing in 9.57.

Father and son Simon and Isaac Fell both went in the 3,000m with Fell senior winning the race in 9:30.82.