At least there was some good news for snooker-playing Conservatives

​Alan Robb of the Conservative Club won the Peterborough League’s prestigious Guildenburgh Singles Cup.

By Alan Swann
Published 12th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Alan Robb with the Guildenburgh Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.Alan Robb with the Guildenburgh Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.
Alan Robb with the Guildenburgh Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Robb beat Michael McIntyre of Court A 4-1 in the final after seeing off Craig Price 3-2 in his semi-final.

Robb also beat Jon Colville (2-1) Vaughan Lutkin (2-1) and Darren Bampkin (3-1) en route to the final.

Conservativ e Club A won the Peterborough Premier Division One title by 24 points from their own E team.

Robb was a member of the E team and won 22 and lost seven of his 29 matches.

McIntyre had the best playing record of any individual in the Premier Division One with 21 wins from 25 matches.

Conservative C also won Division Two by 24 points from Sawtry B.

The best individual record in this division was recorded by Jim Howe of the champions who won nine of his 10 frames.