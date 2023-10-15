Arthur Mellows Village College teacher was roared on to victory by colleagues in the Great Eastern Run
The Sleaford-based Wilkinson, a teacher at Arthur Mellows Village College, is no stranger to racing in the area having already won the Langtoft and Thurlby 10k's this year
He was part of a group of four which included Orton-based Isaac Ellard who went through 10k together, but with the group fragmenting Wilkinson kicked on at about eight miles to record a memorable win.
"The atmosphere was amazing and I don't think I've experienced anything like it before in the UK," said Wilkinson. " It really helped me when I heard some work colleagues cheering me on at nine miles. It seemed to give me the extra shot of adrenalin I needed at that stage."
Lincoln Wellington's Tom Straw finished as runner up in a time of 1:06.49 with his team-mate Shane Robinson 3rd in 1:07.44
Ellard, a member of Hunts AC, was fancied to be the surprise package. He more than lived up to his billing, taking nearly six minutes off his previous PB, finishing 5th with a 1:07.55 clocking.
Beckett crossed the line over a minute and a half clear of 2nd placed Alice Belcher of Rugby & Northampton AC. Ipswich Jaffa AC athlete Laura Cason placed 3rd in 1:19.27.
"It was a marvellous course and I shattered my previous PB" said Beckett "The final section round the cathedral reminded me of the Run Norwich 10k, so I'm used to racing round tight bends. There was a lead group of three early on, which included Alice Belcher. I went ahead from about halfway and got tremendous help from other men I was running alongside, especially some of my City of Norwich AC team-mates."
Yaxley's Kaleigh Longfoot was the first local lady placing 27th overall in 1:29.48. Helpston veteran Phillipa Taylor was close behind in 1:30.15
There was local success in the Anna's Hope 5k with Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Thomas Preston first over the line in 16:01.2. Ruby Rae-Smith of Ely Runners was the first gill home with a 20:30.6 clocking.
Chloe Lewis won the wheelchair race.