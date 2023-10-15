News you can trust since 1948
Arthur Mellows Village College teacher was roared on to victory by colleagues in the Great Eastern Run

Joe Wilkinson of Bingley Harriers won the Great Eastern Run in a rapid time of 1:06.19. Norwich AC's Mabel Beckett was first lady home in 1:17.03
By Barry Warne
Published 15th Oct 2023, 18:18 BST- 2 min read
Joe Wilkinson wins the 2023 Great Eastern Run. Photo: David Lowndes.
Joe Wilkinson wins the 2023 Great Eastern Run. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Sleaford-based Wilkinson, a teacher at Arthur Mellows Village College, is no stranger to racing in the area having already won the Langtoft and Thurlby 10k's this year

He was part of a group of four which included Orton-based Isaac Ellard who went through 10k together, but with the group fragmenting Wilkinson kicked on at about eight miles to record a memorable win.

"The atmosphere was amazing and I don't think I've experienced anything like it before in the UK," said Wilkinson. " It really helped me when I heard some work colleagues cheering me on at nine miles. It seemed to give me the extra shot of adrenalin I needed at that stage."

PANVAC athlete Thomas Preston celebrates victory in the Fun Run. Photo: David Lowndes.
PANVAC athlete Thomas Preston celebrates victory in the Fun Run. Photo: David Lowndes.
Lincoln Wellington's Tom Straw finished as runner up in a time of 1:06.49 with his team-mate Shane Robinson 3rd in 1:07.44

Ellard, a member of Hunts AC, was fancied to be the surprise package. He more than lived up to his billing, taking nearly six minutes off his previous PB, finishing 5th with a 1:07.55 clocking.

Beckett crossed the line over a minute and a half clear of 2nd placed Alice Belcher of Rugby & Northampton AC. Ipswich Jaffa AC athlete Laura Cason placed 3rd in 1:19.27.

"It was a marvellous course and I shattered my previous PB" said Beckett "The final section round the cathedral reminded me of the Run Norwich 10k, so I'm used to racing round tight bends. There was a lead group of three early on, which included Alice Belcher. I went ahead from about halfway and got tremendous help from other men I was running alongside, especially some of my City of Norwich AC team-mates."

Yaxley's Kaleigh Longfoot was the first local lady placing 27th overall in 1:29.48. Helpston veteran Phillipa Taylor was close behind in 1:30.15

There was local success in the Anna's Hope 5k with Peterborough & Nene Valley AC's Thomas Preston first over the line in 16:01.2. Ruby Rae-Smith of Ely Runners was the first gill home with a 20:30.6 clocking.

Chloe Lewis won the wheelchair race.

