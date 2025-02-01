Arshan aces it at national karate competition

The Hicks Family Martial Arts School team in Worcester.

​Arshan Nash of Hicks Family Martial Arts School was a gold medal winner at the WKU English Open in Worcester.

​His outstanding performance in the 15-17 Light Continuous category earned him his club’s ‘fighter of the day’ prize.

A school spokesperson said: “Arshan’s hard work and dedication truly shone through and we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes next.”

The Hicks school also won six silver medals through Amir Nash (Men’s Points), Aryia Townsend (Mixed Light Continuous under 27kg), Harlee Hooker (Boys -45kg Blitz), Keris Hooker (15-17 Years Old 55kg) Hollie Brooks (Girls Points 45-50kg) and Joshua Leonard (Boys 50kg Points).

Leonard also won a bronze medal in the Boys -45kg Points event.

The English Open event brought together some of the brightest talents from across the country and was a first outing of 2025 for the Hicks ‘International Competition’ team.

Hicks’ coaches on duty were Aaron Leonard and Lucy Hicks, whose guidance and support were instrumental in preparing fighters for a prestigious event.

For more information about classes and a free trial at Hicks Family Martial Arts School contact Sensei Andrew Hicks on 07974 196256.

The school is based at 4 Vicarage Farm Rd, Peterborough PE1 5TP and caters for martial arts enthusiasts of all ages, from three years old and above, and abilities.

There are a variety of programmes available for pre-schoolers, children, teens, adults and ladies.