Archway Table Tennis Club youngsters in France.

​The gifted children tasted Home International success with England earlier this month and now they’ve starred at their first international tournament in Mulhouse, France.

Archway had six players in the England team and four of them won titles. There was also a silver medal for Lewis Wu in the under 11 competition and a fourth place finish in the same event for Lihao Chen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners were Jayden Chen (Under 9 boys), Cindy Xiao (Under 9 girls), Daniel Lin (Under 11 boys), and Hannah Saunders (Under 11 girls).

Hannah Saunders

England also won the team gold in a high quality event.

The team coached by Hong Hong Peebles are now working towards the National Junior Championships.

Hannah Saunders is the number one ranked Under 13 girl player in the country despite competition from older girls.

And her Archway clubmates Amber Lemmon (ranjed 5) and Cindy Xiao (9) are also ranked in the top 10.

Cindy Xiao (left) and Jayden Chen in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archway aso have three players in the top 20 of the Under 13 boys rankings.

Zihan Lin is 11th, Zuhan Wu is 12th and Wilson Zheng is 18th.

Saunders, the Cambs Senior Ladies champion, is also ranked eighth in the Cadet girls (under 15) list with Lemmon sitting creditably in 19th.