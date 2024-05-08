Amber Lemmon.

​The young stars of Archway Table Tennis Club picked up two gold medals, plus a silver and a bronze at the 2024 Butterfly School Individual National Finals in Wolverhampton.

​Amber Lemmon won the under 11 girls title, while Kai Lun Chow is the under 13 boys champion.

Lihao Chen claimed the silver in the under 11 boys event with Jayden Chen picking up a bronze in the same competition.

Top seed Amber Lemmon was in great form in her final as she saw off the second seed in straight sets 11-5, 11-4, 11-6.

From the left Jayden Chen, Kai Lun Chow and Lihao Chen.

The Hampton Hargate Primary School student also won her semi-final comfortably, 11-4, 11-3, 11-8.

She had to work much harder in her semi-final which she took 3-1 with set scores of 11-7, 11-4, 11-13, 11-3.

Kai Lun Chow also lived up to his billing as under 13 top seed winning his final 11-8, 3-11, 11-8, 11-8 despite suffering a nasty slip in the first set.

Chow won three tight sets 11-9, 12-10, 11-8 to win his semi-final.

Amber Lemmon

Lihao Chen played a full part in a superb under 11 final and had a match point in the fourth set before losing the final set 11-4. The full score was 11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 14-12, 11-4.

LIhao won his semi-final easily 11-7, 11-4, 11-4, while clubmate Jayden Chen went down to the eventual champion in his last four match despite taking a thrilling second set. The final score was 11-3, 10-12, 11-5, 11-5.