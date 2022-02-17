Another Sunday, another snooker legends tour win for ‘Granite’ Gray
Bourne Snooker Club professional Mark ‘Granite’ Gray was in sensational form to capture ‘The Chalkboard Champions Trophy’ and claim the £250 first prize from a legends tour event at the Court, Bretton (February 13).
Gray defeated Richard Jones 3-1 in the final, compiling a magnificent 115 clearance to also take home £20 for the highest break of the event, beating the 109 Jones made in his semi-final victory over Russell Huxter.
Gray survived a huge scare in his opening knockout group match against veteran Jim Howe, coming from 0-1 behind to win 2-1, with a best effort of 51, before he found top gear to whitewash Matt Prentice with breaks of 89 and 96 to reach the last four. There, he overcame the challenge of Australian Ryan Thomerson 2-0, knocking in a 94 en route to the final.
The day saw 12 breaks over 50, including two centuries, and there was a notable wins for Gavin Cork over Jamie Sanderson and for Vaughan Lutkin, who ousted former main tour professional Lewis Roberts.
Gray retained his number one ranking and increased his winning streak on the Legends Tour to 26 matches and now heads to Stoke where he will compete in the Ultimate Pool Grand Slam event this weekend.