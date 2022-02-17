Another Sunday, another snooker legends tour win for ‘Granite’ Gray

Richard Jones (left) and Mark Gray before their final at the Court.

Gray defeated Richard Jones 3-1 in the final, compiling a magnificent 115 clearance to also take home £20 for the highest break of the event, beating the 109 Jones made in his semi-final victory over Russell Huxter.

Gray survived a huge scare in his opening knockout group match against veteran Jim Howe, coming from 0-1 behind to win 2-1, with a best effort of 51, before he found top gear to whitewash Matt Prentice with breaks of 89 and 96 to reach the last four. There, he overcame the challenge of Australian Ryan Thomerson 2-0, knocking in a 94 en route to the final.

The day saw 12 breaks over 50, including two centuries, and there was a notable wins for Gavin Cork over Jamie Sanderson and for Vaughan Lutkin, who ousted former main tour professional Lewis Roberts.