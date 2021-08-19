Another Saturday, so another easy win for Peterborough & Nene Valley Athletic Club

Peterborough Nene Valley men James Sadiler, John Pike and Stuart Haw (blue) in action in the 5000m in the Southern League at the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes.

This time it was a Southern Athletics League North Division fixture which they dominated. The dominance was so absolute that PANVAC athletes won 31 out of 65 events in a five club contest.

It was an especially good day for the club’s jumpers with Eljay Secker winning the A high jump with a height of 1.74m, and Sam Durr clearing 1.60m to take maximum points in the B competition.

Grace Tidman won the ladies B high jump with a 1.50m clearance, while men’s pole vault honours went to Angus Bowling with 3.30m. Bowling also took part in the triple jump and his best leap of 11.19m was just four centimetres short of the winner.

Tayla Benson was runner up in the ladies triple jump with 10.57m, while Katie Marsh jumped 6.05m and Holly Aslin 5.04m, as they finished second in the A and B long jumps.

It was also a successful day over the jumps for UK number one ranked 400m hurdler Sean Reidy, who won both the 110m and 400m hurdles. Sarah Caskey won the 2,000m hurdles and finished first B string runner in the 3,000m.

Chloe Finlay was beaten into second place in the A 3,000m, but had the considerable consolation of attaining a big personal best (PB) with her 10:38.9 clocking.

The men’s long distance runners were in fine fettle with Stuart Haw winning the 5,000m in a time of 16:09.8 while James Sadlier clocked 17:06.8 to win the B race. Veteran John Pike ran the 5,000m as a non scorer and achieved a season’s best of 16:51.30.

All three PANVAC men may have been spurred on by the loud roars drifting across the Nene as Posh launched their late comeback against Derby County!

The middle distance men ran well, and Luke Brown, who clocked 4:18.3, finished third in the 1,500m. Ed Linsdell won the B race.

Archie Rainbow with 1:54.4 and Michael Major in 2:02.0 won the A and B 800m races.

Ellie Rainbow made it a family double winning the ladies B 1,500m in a time of 5:09.1. Molly Peel clocked 4:58.2 when finishing second in the A race. Aoife Glaswell won the B 800m in 2:29.4 while Evie Odlin with 2:24.4 was third in the A race. Laura Whitton clocked 2:23.6 as a non-scorer.

Alastair Phelan clocked 52.2, and Abraham Jones, who ran 52.9 ,won maximum 400m points. Ellie Odlin won the ladies B 400m in 62.3. Claire Smith finished third in the A race, but ran a 60.7 PB which cements her second place in the national over 40 standings. Holly Aslin clocked 12.9 when winning the ladies 100m and Sean Garmory won the B 200m in 23.0

James Dods threw 14.32 to win the shot putt as well as taking second place in the B discus and hammer.

Simon Achurch won the discus with a throw of 33.15m along with the hammer and B shot putt. Eljay Secker gained his secondnd win of the day in the B javelin.

Beckie Hall threw 12.03m to win the ladies shot with Elizabeth Moorhouse following suit in the B event with 11.37m. Andrea Jenkins won the ladies hammer with a 43.97m throw. Jenkins also won the discus competition.