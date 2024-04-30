Gold-medal winning gymnast Jake Jarman. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

​The 22 year-old member of Huntingdon Gym Club became Great Britain's first World champion in the discipline in 2023 so he started as favourite for Euros gold.

And Jarman didn’t disappoint scoring 15.000 and then 4.766 with his two vaults to clinch first place with an average of 14.883.

He looks set to start favourite for Olympic gold in Paris later this year.

Jake Jarman during the floor final at the European Championships. Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images.

"It’s a huge stepping stone towards the Olympics,” Jarman said. “If I’m selected, I will be super-excited to show the world what I can do.”

Armenian Artur Davtyan took silver with a total of 14.850 and Ukraine's Nazar Chepurnyi finished with bronze after scoring 14.749.

Jarman also picked up a silver medal in the team event as GB finished behind Ukraine.

With a total score of 255.429 GB finished just 0.333 behind the winners.

Jarman's medals arrived after the 22-year-old world champion finished sixth in the men's floor final and fourth in the all-around final.

Jarman scored 13.966 in a floor event won by GB teammate Luke Whitehouse with a score of 14.866.

Jarman made a mistake on the parallel bars which dented his medal hopes in all-around event, but he wasn’t too downhearted.

"I don’t feel too down about it," said Jarman, who had won all-around bronze in last year's Euros. "To be so close to the top three e annoying, but it’s also really encouraging to get close even with a major mistake."