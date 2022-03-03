Another England vest for Eric, super Ted did best in National Championships

Eric Winstone after securing another England vest.

The battle hardened Bushfield Jogger qualified for representative honours two weeks ago in the Chessington 10k. He has now earned the right to wear his England vest in the half marathon, after finishing thir over 70 in last Sunday’s (February 27) qualifying event in Wokingham with a time of 1:42.26. Winstone will represent England at the Chester Half Marathon in May.

Peterborough and Nene Valley AC’s Alex Gibb was at the sharp end of the field in the Wokingham Half, finishing in 18th spot with a time of 1:09.52. Gibb is hoping to go again in the Cardiff Half Marathon on March 27.

Brian Corleys of Bushfield placed 110th with a time of 1:16.26, while Helpston Harrier Philippa Taylor continued her comeback from two Achilles operations with a 1:28.01 clocking.

Alex Gibb racing in Wokingham.

NATIONAL CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

A fleet-footed Ted Ash dashed through the Hampstead Heath mud to romp home as Peterborough and Nene Valley AC’s highest placed runner at Saturday’s National Cross Country Championship.

Ash, who was runner up in the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championship earlier this year, took 24th position in a 412-strong under 15 field.

Harry Hewitt ran well to finish as 43rd under 17 man on the muddy course. Kai Chilvers placed 75th under 17 man, while Felix Bowling was the 84th under 15 boy.

Loughborough University student Molly Peel also enjoyed a good run placing 66th in the under 20 ladies race. Peel won the Lincolnshire Cross Country Championship in January. Cambridgeshire Under 17 Cross Country runner-up Olivia Walker went well in the under 17 women’s race finishing 69th.

Sarah Caskey had her best run in the championships since finishing 67th as an under 20 in 2008, squeezing into the top 100 senior ladies with 94th place. Chloe Finlay was about 150 metres behind Caskey in 115th.