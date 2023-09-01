News you can trust since 1948
Another big horse race betting coup pulled off by Peterborough owner/punter

Peterborough-based racehorse owner/punter Ricky Phillips has pulled off another betting coup.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
From the left, Ricky Phillips, Ed Bethell, Jim Morris (racing partner to Mr Phillips) and Danny Tudhope.From the left, Ricky Phillips, Ed Bethell, Jim Morris (racing partner to Mr Phillips) and Danny Tudhope.
Phillps, from Orton Waterville, watched his ‘Rock of England’ romp home in a handicap at Carlisle on Thursday and then revealed he’d backed the horse heavily,

Earlier in August Phillips had pulled off a similar financial killing with his Angel of England horse at Nottingham.

Angel of England

Rock of England after winning at Carlisle.Rock of England after winning at Carlisle.
Phillips said: “We dropped 'Rock of England’ into a same age class 4 handicap with a visor on and we backed the horse exceptionally heavily at early odds of 5-1.

"He went off the 11-4 favourite and won very easily.

”The horse is exceptionally well bred and will be aimed at a valuable race soon again while in a rich vein of form.”

Ed Bethall trains both Phillips’ horses and Rock of England was ridden by Daniel Tudhope at Carlisle. Rock of England is a grandson of the famous Rock of Gibraltar which was part-owned by legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Yesterday’s race was worth £6,543 to the winner.

