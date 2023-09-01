From the left, Ricky Phillips, Ed Bethell, Jim Morris (racing partner to Mr Phillips) and Danny Tudhope.

Phillps, from Orton Waterville, watched his ‘Rock of England’ romp home in a handicap at Carlisle on Thursday and then revealed he’d backed the horse heavily,

Earlier in August Phillips had pulled off a similar financial killing with his Angel of England horse at Nottingham.

Rock of England after winning at Carlisle.

Phillips said: “We dropped 'Rock of England’ into a same age class 4 handicap with a visor on and we backed the horse exceptionally heavily at early odds of 5-1.

"He went off the 11-4 favourite and won very easily.

”The horse is exceptionally well bred and will be aimed at a valuable race soon again while in a rich vein of form.”

Ed Bethall trains both Phillips’ horses and Rock of England was ridden by Daniel Tudhope at Carlisle. Rock of England is a grandson of the famous Rock of Gibraltar which was part-owned by legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson.