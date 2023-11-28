Niels-Kristian Iversen.

​The veteran Dane will link up again with his 2023 Panthers colleagues, manager Rob Lyon and teammate Ben Basso.

And he is unlikely to be the last member of Peterborough’s 2023 squad to make the move along the A47 ahead of the new season.

Iversen, who spent a total of five seasons in three separate spells in the Panthers’ colours, still has a house at Hampton having based himself in the city since 2009.

He was officially the last rider to win a race at the East of England Arena although he ended up in hospital after being involved in a crash in the Final of the Farewell to the Showground meeting on October 7.

Referee Mick Bates excluded rival Ryan Douglas for knocking off Iversen and abandoned the meeting because of major damage to the fence and awarded the last race victory to the 41-year-old four-times World Cup winner who also claimed the top-flight title in his first season at the Showground in 2006.

He suffered a couple of broken ribs and major bruising, but now claims: “I am pretty good again. I’ve still got a few aches but I am not far off being fully fit again and I can’t wait to start my training again.

“It was a bad way to finish the season and not how I wanted to bow out at Peterborough.”

Lyon added: “Niels isn’t a number one anymore and he knows that – but he certainly offers a lot in the middle of the team.”