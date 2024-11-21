Andra warms up nicely for Top Yard’s big 'Home Show'

Andra Hoyland (left) with his opponent Bobby Drury.

​The finishing touches are being put to Top Yard Boxing Club’s eagerly awaited November Home Show.

The leading Top Yard talent as well as many of the best from the rest of clubs in the region will be involved in a 20-fight show which takes place at Gladstone Community Centre on Bourges Boulevard on Saturday, November 30.

The action is scheduled to start at 12.30pm and tickets will be available on the door priced £20 for adults and £10 for under 12s. Payment is by cash only.

One Top Yard fighter certain to be involved is 13 year-old prospect Andra Hoyland who shook off ring rust last weekend in a Touch Gloves Boxing Club show in Grantham against City of Lincoln’s Bobby Drury.

Hoyland had fought 10 times before, but this was his first action of 2024 and he enjoyed a terrific tussle at 37kgs against another very promising fighter.

The first round started with the local lad on the front foot leading with his jab and then throwing 2-3 punch combinations to force his opponent onto the back foot.

Hoyland displayed the better skills to win the round, but the second round was very close as both boxers went on the attack.

Drury knew he had to fight his way back into the round, but Hoyland just about took the round to set himself for an excellent third round which saw both teenagers display superb skills.

It was Hoyland who was awarded an unanimous points verdict to set himself up nicely for a fight in front of a big home crowd at the end of the month.