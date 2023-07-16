Hans Andersen. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s a big blow for the Crendon Panthers as Monmore Green is a track where Andersen usually does well, having been second top scorer there earlier this season.

Even though he has been struggling for form this season, the Dane picked up double figures in the 40-50 defeat on May Bank Holiday Monday and has an impressive record at the Black Country track, scoring a massive 67 points from his last six visits.

He flew home to Denmark on Friday morning after the previous night’s Premiership match against Sheffield had been washed out by a thunderstorm less than an hour before the start.

Andersen revealed: “I wanted to put in some laps to try and overcome one or two problems I have been having and had a practice at home in Denmark yesterday (Saturday), but unfortunately it wasn’t all that successful.

“I caught my foot under the footrest going down the straight and the physio’s conclusion is that I have sprained my right foot and need a week off with very little weight put on the foot.

“Unfortunately that rules me out for a bit, but I will see how it progresses over the next week.”

Andersen will definitely miss Monday night’s visit to title-chasing Wolverhampton and seems certain to also be ruled out of Thursday’s trip to Ipswich.

But he is hoping to get the all-clear to return to the line-up for the bottom-of-the-table clash with local rivals King’s Lynn next Monday.

Panthers will miss his expertise on the track Wolves’ track, but will be able to bring in a guest to partner Jordan Jenkins at reserve.

Otherwise they will be at full-strength with Russian racer Vadim Tarasenko making his first visit to a notoriously difficult circuit.

