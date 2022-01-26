An exciting win for Thorney trainer’s Xcitations at Leicester
There is simply no stopping Pam Sly this National Hunt season as she enjoyed more success at Leicester on Tuesday afternoon (January 25) with the smart success of Xcitations at the track
The seven-year-old lined up as one of three runners in the field and was ridden by regular pilot Paul O’Brien. Xcitations controlled the two-mile contest throughout, setting a steady gallop and jumping with aplomb.
Turning for home, Xcitations had his two rivals Golden Boy Grey and Marajman in trouble and he produced another couple of fine leaps on the run to the line.
Despite being chased all the way to the line by Golden Boy Grey who was the 4/6 favourite, Xcitations found another gear in the closing stages and powered clear to win in fine style for connections.
Having to give weight to his two rivals, this was a smart effort from Xcitations who also took home over £7,400 in prize money for the victory.
Rated 128 before this race, he will conceivably go up in the weights, but he could remain fairly well treaated given this was just his fourth run over fences and now his second success over the larger obstacles.
The stiff track at Leicester also looked to play to his strengths as did the better ground and he is certainly an exciting prospect for Sly and her team going forward.
As for Sly, this continued a fine run of form for the trainer who has now had two winners from four runners in the last two weeks, a sparkling 50% strike-rate. In terms of this jumps season, Sly has now had eight winners from 40 runners, a brilliant 20% strike-rate.
With the likes of Fransham, Chic Avenue and Eileendover all doing the stable proud with winning performances, the yard are in fine form.