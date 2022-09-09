All local football postponed, but cricket. rugby union and ice hockey to carry on

Football pitches will be empty this weekend.

The National League North fixtures, including one for Peterborough Sports at Brackley, have been postponed as have the FA Trophy games involving Stamford AFC, Spalding United and Yaxley.

No decision has yet been made on Sports’ scheduled home league game with Banbury United on Tuesday.

The Peterborough & District Football League issued a statement on Friday which read: “Matches this weekend will be cancelled as a mark of respect, after the passing of her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.”

The United Counties League, the Thrulow Nunn League, Peterborough Sunday Morning League, the Peterborough & District Youth League, all women’s football including Posh Women and the Peterborough & Junior Alliance League matches have also seen their matches postponed.

The Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team will fulfill their challenge match fixtures with neighbours MK Lightning this weekend. The club are away on Saturday and at home on Sunday (5.30pm).

A club statement read: “Everyone connected with the Peterborough Phantoms organisation and the Planet Ice National League are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It was unanimously agreed the ice hockey community should come together at their rinks to honour, remember and celebrate Her Majesty’s life and service.

“Following this all teams have agreed to proceed with this weekend’s fixtures and our games against local rivals the MK Lightning will go ahead as scheduled.”

Local cricket leagues will also carry on as scheduled, including the Northants Premier Division involving Peterborough Town and Oundle Town.

The Northants League is asking for a period of two minutes silence before matches and the wearing of black armbands where possible.