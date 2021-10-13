All-conquering Milton Golf Club Juniors retain their English team title

The winning Milton Junior team: front Charlie Pearce, from left, Rylan Thomas, Kai Raymond, Matty Mills, Euan Herson, Jacob Williams and team manager Derek Mankelow.

Milton, representing Northants, emerged victorious from a six-team event to book a return visit to the Home Nations Final next year.

Milton won the entire event last year in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Sky were again present in Durham as Milton took on Lindrick (Sheffield), Beau Desert (Staffs), Broome Manor (wiltshire), Sherborne (Dorset) and Goodwood (West Sussex).

The Milton team was the same as last year with captain Euan Herson (5 handicap). Jacob Williams (3), Rylan Thomas (3), Charlie Pearce (4), Kai Raymond (5) and Matty Mills (16) all involved again.

The course was tough enough to severely test the scratch golfers on view, but Milton were dominant in winning overall by eight shots from Broome Manor with Beau Desert a further four shots back.

Williams, despite losing a ball on the first hole, won the best gross prize with a 76 (nett 73), while five Milton players provided top 10 nett scores.

Thomas, Pearce and Raymond all finished with a nett score of 76 for top 10 places, while Mills returned a superb nett 75 which included a birdie on the hardest hole on the course.

Raymond would have pushed for the gross score prize, but for a 6-6 finish.

Captain Herson’s score was not needed, but he almost holed in one at a difficult 172-yard par three.