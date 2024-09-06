All change at the top for City of Peterborough hockey teams
Long-serving forward Matt Porter is the new man in charge. He replaces Joe Finding who has decided to stay in the National League with Lindum following City’s relegation to the East Premier Division.
City have also lost Matt Goodley, Nathan Foad, Chris Clarkson and George Morris from last season's squad, but Adam Wilson and Jordan Heald, two players with National League experience, have returned to Bretton Gate.
Gareth Andrew’s decision to remain as player-coach is also a massive boost for a club determined to embed several younger players into the first team this season.
The presence of Wilson, a short corner expert, and Andrew should ensure City score plenty of goals.
City have already found some form, beating Upminster 9-2 in a friendly. They travel to Loughborough Students seconds for another friendly this Saturday with the East League set to start on September 21.
City of Peterborough Ladies have a new coach with performance hockey coach at Uppingham School, and Scotland national age group coach, Jamie O’Connell now in charge. He replaces Foad.
City Ladies are also in friendly action away from home on Saturday as they travel to Bedford.
Both teams start their East Premier Division programme with away games at Broxbourne with matches at Bretton Gate to follow for both against Ipswich on September 28.