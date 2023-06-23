Shane Manning has a dual role at Peterborough RUFC next season.

​Shane Manning has been appointed the director of rugby at Fengate, but will continue in his head coach role.

Manning said: “We have brought the colts (under 17 & 18s) under the senior wing of the club to make the transition from colts rugby to seniors easier.

"The colts will train alongside the seniors once a week and mirror them in terms of attacking and defensive structures.

"To help with this we bought in a new colts head coach in Pete Kolakowski. Pete's experience means he will be a real benefit to the lads and a great mentor.

"We have also made a couple changes to the club’s second team.

"Firstly, we have rebranded them as the Centurions which not only ties in nicely with the club celebrating its 100-year centenary this season, but will also help give the lads their own identity as a side.

"Secondly, we have entered the side into Eastern Counties 1 West where they will be playing in a structured league system which is similar to the first team and has promotion and relegation.

"They will have some great local derbies against the first teams from March Bears and Thorney. We have appointed a new coach for the side in John Hickman.

"John has some experience coaching at local clubs in the area so will be of great benefit to them.”