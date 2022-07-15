The Werrington Joggers team

Werrington Joggers is an all-inclusive charity organisation that welcomes everyone with an interest in running regardless of age or ability. Whether individuals are competitive, or simply want to run as a means of staying fit and healthy, they are equally welcome at Werrington Joggers.

The Club was originally founded in September 1984 by seven local runners, but now has a junior and senior membership which has grown to in excess of 300.

The club meets every Tuesday evening (Juniors 18:00-19:00, Seniors 19:00) currently at the Community Room at the Ploughman Public House, 1 Staniland Way Werrington PE4 6NA - while the Werrington Sports Centre remains closed.

After announcements, we split into groups for runs of various distances and speeds. There will always be a group to suit your speed. If you are completely new to running, the club has a number of qualified coaches, and they will be happy to help and advise you.

Each week, we have club members who are responsible for new runners, so on your first visit just make yourself known to a Werrington Jogger, and they will introduce you to the nominated new runner representative.