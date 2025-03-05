Ali was the greatest on his comeback from injury

Junayd Ali with coach Bilal Javed.

​Junayd Ali made a superb comeback after a nine-month absence because of injury.

​The 22 year-old Top Yard Boxing Club star took on Cody Lutzi from Northampton ABC at the St Ives show at his new weight of 70kg.

Ali looked strong against a shorter, aggressive ‘come forward’ fighter who had a plan to fight close up.

But Ali used his extra height and longer reach to his advantage in intelligent fashion to keep his opponent on the end of his jab throughout the fight.

A frustrated, yet very fit, Lutzi had success at times, but Ali’s experience allowed him to break away with some nimble footwork and throw powerful straight shots from all angles.

Ali showed his power and fitness throughout and was too skilful for his opponent winning all three rounds for a unanimous points win.

Patrick Connors (16) was beaten in by Jackson Newman from Longs ABC at 60kg in an Eastern Counties Final in Great Yarmouth.

Connors had looked strong at 62kg a week before, but struggled with the weight drop and was not able to stay strong in all three rounds.

Newman, the taller boxer, used his range well and won.

Brother Jerry Mike Connors (16) has received a bye into the National quarter-finals which will be hosted by Top Yard on March 16.

The fights take place at Gladstone Park Community Centre, 927 Bourges Boulevard PE1 2AN. Doors open at 11.45am with the first fight at 12.30pm. Entry is £20 or £10 for under 12s. Pay on the door, cash only.

Top Yard were invited to put on the prestigious event after a successful staging of the pre-quarter finals last year.