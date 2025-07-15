Agger's hat-trick bid is still on course and Seed will compete in four National bowls finals

Graham Agger (left) and John Holroyd at the Northants County Bowls Finals.

Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) remains on course for a hat-trick of English Bowling Federation veterans singles championships after winning the Northants county title at City of Peterborough for the third year in a row.

He defeated John Holroyd (Stamford) to book his place again in the national finals at Skegness next month, but Holroyd made amends later by claiming a title double - two-bowl singles and senior pairs with Neil Crees.

Young Ollie Jeapes (Parkway) also returns to Skegness to defend the under 25 singles title after defeating Yaxley's Reggie Boardman and he will also be there again in the junior pairs with Owen Aspinall (Blackstones) after winning the title with sister Amir in opposition.

Stamford secretary Susan Seed, who had qualified in no fewer than six finals, won three out of five on the day - secretary singles, Champion of Champions singles and senior mixed pairs with Kevin Vinter - but bypassed the sixth in the winning three-bowl triples in favour of a substitute, although she will return for the national finals making it four events for her at Skegness.

Linda Toms (left) and Susan Seed at the Northants County Bowls Finals.

Not to be outdone, Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) also qualified in six, but so far has only the pairs to his credit with Paul Martlew. He withdrew from the mixed triples, but then lost his senior pairs title with Dusty Miller and both triples with Adam Warrington and John Earl, one of them on an extra end against Blackstones colleagues Michael Humphreys, Paul Buckley and Stephen Harris, who had earlier lost in singles finals against Holroyd and Stuart Agger (Whittlesey Manor), who heads to Skegness for the first time.

Dolby and Harris' hopes on a second title depends of the outcome of their four- bowls singles clash on Sunday.

Apart from Holroyd, Jeapes and Seed, there were also title doubles for Ketton pair Shirley Suffling and Elaine Upton and Parkway duo Simon Law and Tristan Morton.

FINAL RESULTS

Men/Mixed: 2b singles - John Holroyd (Stamford) bt Stephen Harris (Blackstones) 21-16; Champion of Champions single s - Stuart Agger (Whittlesey Manor) bt Stephen Harris (Blackstones) 21-17; Veterans singles - Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) bt John Holroyd (Stamford) 21-15; Under 25 singles - Ollie Jeapes (Parkway) bt Reggie Boardman (Yaxley) 21-10; Secretary singles - Andy Cox (City of Peterborough) bt Ally McNaughton (Wittering) 21-7; Pairs - Paul Martlew & Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) bt Stuart Popple (Sub) & James Harford (Parkway) 21-17; Senior pairs - Neil Crees & John Holroyd (Stamford) bt Dusty Miller & Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) 21-5; Under 25 pairs - Ollie Jeapes (Parkway) & Owen Aspinall (Blackstones) bt Amir Jeapes & Caitlin Dalliday (Parkway) 28-12; Mixed pairs - Catherine Popple (Sub) & James Harford (Parkway) bt Susan Seed & Kevin Vinter (Stamford) 18-13; Senior mixed pairs - Susan Seed & Kevin Vinter (Stamford) bt Elaine Upton & John Suffling (Ketton) 23-10; 2b triples - Paul Dalliday, Simon Law, Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Martyn Dolby, Adam Warrington, John Earl (Blackstones) 22-19; 3b triples - Michael Humphreys, Paul Buckley, Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Martyn Dolby, Adam Warrington, John Earl (Blackstones) 16-15; Mixed triples - Sophie Morton, Simon Law, Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Rita Downs, Wayne Morris (Sub), Darren Middleton (Blackstones) 23-10.

Women: 4b singles - Linda Toms (Conservative) bt Susan Seed (Stamford) 21-13; 2b singles - Shirley Suffling (Ketton) bt Catherine Bruce (Crowland) 21-16; Champion of Champions singles - Susan Seed (Stamford) bt Lynne Agger (Whittlesey Manor) 21-14; Secretary singles - Susan Seed (Stamford) bt Linda Toms (Conservative) 21-11; Pairs - Sheila Craig & Liz Hext (Conservative) bt Jan McDougall & Chris Ryan (Crowland) 20-6; Senor pairs - Fiona Richardson & Jess Bolam (City of Peterborough) bt Marlene Osborne (Sub) & Viv Hempsell (Yaxley) 21-15; 2b triples - Elaine Upton Shirley Suffling, Helen Tilley (Ketton) bt Angie Ford-Hunt (Sub), Julie Nolan, Linda Kemp (Market Deeping) 30-13; 3b triples - Chrissy Baker, Moira Holroyd (Sub), Chris Ford (Stamford) bt Sally Albany, Jan McDougall, Chris Ryan (Crowland) 17-15.

As it was a 'dead rubber', Hunts' final MIddleton Cup fixture away to Herts was not played on Saturday.

Holders Parkway face Blackstones at Langtoft on Thursday in the final of the Dan Duffy Trophy, the Northants Bowling Federation's county club championship.

The Adams Cup final between Whittlesey Manor, the holders, and Crowland will take place at City of Peterborough on Thursday July 24.