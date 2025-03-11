Joe Perry (left) with Ronnie O'Sullivan before the 2017 Masters Final. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

​Chatteris cueman Joe ‘The Gentleman’ Perry is set to call time on his 33 year-old professional snooker career.

​The 50 year-old turned professional in 1992 alongside future world stars Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams.

But, after two ranking titles, a World Championship semi-final appearance at the Crucible and a Masters final slot, Perry has fallen out of love with life on tour.

He now wants to concentrate on commentating, the snooker club he recently opened in his home town and on mentoring Aussie star Neil Robertson.

Joe Perry during his 2008 World Championship semi-final defeat to Ali Carter. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images).

Robertson won the World Grand Prix tournament in Hong Kong last week with a 10-0 whitewash win in the final over Stuart Bingham.

Perry, a former number 8 who has slipped to 66 in the world rankings, will try and qualify for the World Championships this year, but he will probably then pack his cue away.

In an interview with www.metro.co.uk, Perry said: “I’ve completely fallen out of love with snooker on the playing side. I really enjoy the commentary, the stuff I’m doing with Neil and my work at the club. I just don’t want to play!

"I think it’s inevitable this will be my last season on the pro tour. I don’t feel like I’m doing myself any justice, I’m embarrassing myself. I’m not preparing like I have been for the last 32-33 years.

"Regardless of how I’ve played at events, I always felt like I’d done everything in my power to have the chance of playing well.

"But in the last 18 months I’ve just gone from tournament to tournament and only played an hour here or there in between.

“I just don’t enjoy the day-to-day graft anymore, the work needed to make yourself a successful snooker player.

"If a miracle happens and I wake up one day wanting to practice for 4-5 hours then great. I’m not completely ruling it out, but I’m 90 per cent giving up now.

“And there’ll be no trying to get back on tour. No Qualifying School or anything. My outlook towards snooker is not befitting of a professional player.

“I don’t want to be someone who wins a match here and there and is happy enough getting beaten in the last 64.

“I know there are plenty of people out there fighting to be a professional snooker player and dreaming to be on the tour, and I don’t want to just be there making the numbers up.

‘Let them have a go as I’ve had my go. I’ve given it everything. I’ve probably got the absolute maximum out of what I was going to get out of it.

"On another day I could have nicked another tournament maybe, but I’ve not done too bad.

“It’s time to move aside and do something different. It will always be snooker related, because it’s my life.

“It would be nicer to get to the Crucible and choose to not play anymore as opposed to not being eligible to play, but we’ll see.”

Perry was beaten 5-2 by Chinese ace Ding Junhui in his last appearance in the second round of the World Open in Wuhan last month.

Perry’s two ranking tournament wins came in the Players Championship in 2015 and the Welsh Open in 2022. He lost to Ronnie O’Sullivan in the 2017 Masters Final and lost 17-15 to Ali Carter in a 2008 World Championship semi-final.

The World Championship qualifiers take place in Sheffield between April 7-16. The World Championship itself runs from April 19-May 5.