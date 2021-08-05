Achurch stars as Peterborough & Nene Valley athletes collect a bumper medal haul at the County Championships

Triple gold medallist Simon Achurch.

Thrower Simon Achurch went home with three golds and a silver after wins in the shot, hammer and javelin. Achurch was narrowly beaten into second place in the discus.

The senior 1,500m titles were both won by PANVAC athletes with Nathan Bunting running 4:15.9 to take the men’s title and Emma Randall winning ladies gold in a time of 5:04.15.

The sprints proved a happy hunting ground with Elizabeth Taylor first in both the under 20s 200m and 400m in times of 26.40 and 59.76 respectively.

Tennyson Fletcher won under 17s 200m gold and 100m silver while Keira Gilman won the under 20s 100m and also the 200m silver.

Three PANVAC sprinters won their hurdle races with Jessica Dixon-Walker becoming the county senior ladies 100m hurdles champion with a 16.35 clocking.

Jack Wheatley took the under 15 Boys 80m hurdles honours and also won the 100m silver. Alice Bennett won the under 17 girls 80m hurdles and also the 100m silver.

Bennett won another gold with a 10.26m shot put personal best (PB).

Amber Smith with a throw of 28.26 won the under 17s javelin. Smith was also runner-up in the 80m hurdles and also picked up 200m bronze.

Kai Chilvers and Erin Walker, also won silver, while Mark Dall and Pearl Ford both won a silver and a bronze medal.