A wonderful winter for the Whittlesey Warriors netball team

Whittlesey Warriors Under 14 Pink

​The club entered five teams in the Estover Youth League which involved Sunday morning matches in March.

And they recorded two first-place finishes as well as one second-place, one third-place and one fourth-place.

Also successful were the club’s senior sides who played league games at the Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech as well as in Estover.

Whittlesey Warriors Under 16s

The Warriors won Division One of the Senior League without losing a game and other teams finished second and fourth in Division Two, and fifth in Division Three.

At junior level the Warriors Under 14 Pink team and the Under 12 Pink team both won their divisions without losing a game.

The Under 14s finished with a massive positive goal difference of 455 after conceding just 66 goals.

The Under 12s finished with a huge goal difference of 439 and they only conceded 29 times,

Whittlesey Warriors Under 12 Black.

The Warriors’ Under 16s were runners-up in their league, while the Under 14 Black team finished third.

They missed out on second place on goal difference.

The Under 12 Black team finished fourth, jut two points behind third.

The two champion Warriors’ teams could play at the same level in forthcoming seasons, but they have opted to move up an age group to find more challenging games.

The club’s Under 11 side also played friendly matches in the winter in preparation for the Summer League which has now started.

And the Warriors have clearly taken their Winter League form into the summer.

The Under 14 Pinks started with a 32-6 win over Rookies and played very well after a slow start.

The Under 14 Blacks introduced three new players for their first game and they all slotted in seamlessly in a handsome 46-5 win over Hawks

The Under 12 Blacks also started a new season in great form with a 20-5 win over Hawks.

The Under 12 Pink side went down 19-2 to Ladybirds after fielding just seven players, but they played with great spirit throughout.

Whittlesey Warriors offer training sessions on Mondays for all abilities and Tuesdays for experienced players, all coached by a team of qualified sport coaches and trained umpires.

The club play indoors every Monday from 6:30pm to 7:30 pm at their home base at Whittlesey Manor Leisure Centre.

The first session is free and thereafter it's just £4 per session.

It’s £2 a session (paid quarterly) for experienced players on Tuesdays.

Many players travel from outside Whittlesey to play and train with the Warriors.

Girls typically join the junior section of the club from year five and will be coached and mentored all the way through until they are 16.

The club has been running club since 2010, with the junior section being added in 2013, and now has over 100 members.

There are currently 63 girls across the club’s junior squads.