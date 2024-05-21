A team of talented Taylors trounced the opposition in Telford
Four ‘Taylors’ competed in the World Karate and Kickboxing Union event as part of the Taylor's Academy of Sport Karate (TASK) team.
And they returned with five gold medals and four silver medals after two tough days of competition.
On the first day it was ‘Ring’ fighters, who compete in Boxing and Kickboxing in action, and the following day attention turned to ‘Point’ Karate fighters who compete on the mats.
Taylor Jeffrey (13) won three golds and one silver in the girls ‘Full Contact Kickboxing’, ‘K1 Fighting’ and ‘Light Continuous Kickboxing’ events.
Isabelle Taylor (12) won one gold and one silver in the girls ‘Light Continuous Kickboxing’ and ‘K1 Fighting.’
The TASK Club is run by multiple world champion and PT Sports Awards winner Robert Taylor and his own daughters were also in good form.
Eden Serniak-Taylor (5) won a silver medal in the girls ‘Light Continuous Kickboxing’ which was a great result for a novice in only her third competition.
And, not to be left out, big sister Elise Serniak-Taylor (8) won silver in the girls ‘Light Continuous Kickboxing’ and then gold in the girls ‘Point Fighting’ category reaching the maximum score in her two round final without losing a point.
Taylor's Academy of Sport Karate can be found at Unit B, The Courtyard Business Centre, Norfolk St, Peterborough, PE1 2NP. The club can also be found on Facebook.