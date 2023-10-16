A shocking tale of two hockey-playing cities at Bretton Gate

Action from City of Peterborough 3rds v Wisbech (white). Photo: David Lowndes.

​The city side remain bottom of the Midlands Conference table after an 8-3 thrashing at Bretton Gate.

They’ve only played three league games, but this display should set the relegation alarm bells ringing and they will only get louder if City lose at next-to-bottom Bedford this Sunday.

City looked slow all over the pitch. They were short of attacking ideas and shambolic at the back where goalkeeper Cameron Goodey must have felt like the target in a coconut shy.

Goodey stood up well to the barrage of shots that came his way. The visitors also hit a post and missed a couple of sitters as they cut through the home side at will.

City did get back 2-1 towards the end of the first quarter after a fine one-two between scorer Zak Scotting and player-coach Gareth Andrew.

Andrew also brilliantly set up Matt Goodley for a goal before Joe Finding finally struck the target from one of many short corners late in the game.

Sadly those two goals arrived in the final quarter which City started 6-1 down. They host the same opponents in a National Cup tie at the end of the month when much improvement will be required.

There was joy, and a touch of relief, for City of Peterborough Ladies who got off the mark in the East Premier Division in style.

City had lost their first three league games, but lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a 4-1 win over Dereham at Bretton Gate. Tierney Augustine and Lily Craven scored two goals apiece.

City host third placed Harleston on Saturday (1pm).

City men’s seconds won their top-of-the-table clash in East Division One 3-2 at Spalding with goals from Paul Hillsdon, Henry Ricketts and Nathan Rozario.

Shane Carlton scored twice at City fourths won for the first time in Division Two, 2-1 at Cambridge City, but the club’s third team were beaten 3-2 at home by leaders Wisbech firsts. Chris Burden and Isaac Charles scored for City.

The sixths were also first-time winners as Phil Martin scored twice in a 4-1 success over St Neots.