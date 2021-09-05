A second Paralympic bronze medal for Peterborough basketball star
Peterborough’s Lee Manning has won a second Paralympic bronze medal in wheelchair basketball.
Great Britain beat Spain 68-58 in Tokyo this morning (September 5) to claim a secod successive Paralympic bronze,
Manning, a former Jack Hunt School student, scored 11 points as he added another medal to a collection that also includes World and European Championship gold.
The United States claimed gold after pipping GB’s semi-final conquerors Japan 64-60 in the final.
There as disappointment for Stilton’s multi-medal winning shooter Matt Skelhon who finished 13th in the mixed 50m air rifle event today.
Another ex-Jack Hunt School student James Fox won a mixed rowing gold medal last week, while Sawtry’s Lauren Steadmen won a triathlon gold.