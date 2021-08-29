Paralympic Gold medal joy for James Fox and Lauren Steadman

Gold medalist Lauren Steadman of Team Great Britain reacts during the women's PTS5 Triathlon medal ceremony on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Fox was the main man in the PR3 mixed coxed quad rowing crew who romped home by over 11 seconds in their final, while Steadman added a gold in the women’s PTS5 triathling event which also saw GB teammate Claire Cashmore win bronze.

Fox, the only member of the crew that won the same gold in Rio in 2016, steered his quad to their expected easy victory. GB haven’t been beaten in this event for 11 years and are the reigning World and European champions as well as world recod holders. They dominated their final from the start and finished well clear of France in second.

Victory for Steadman was redemption. She had to settle for silver in the PT4 triathlon at Rio 2016 after a costly mistake during the swim when she missed a crucial buoy.

(From left) Ellen Buttrick, Giedre Rakauskaite, James Fox, Oliver Stanhope and Coxswain Erin Kennedy of Team Great Britain PR3 Mixed Coxed Four celebrates during the victory ceremony after winning the Gold medal on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

She made no such error in Tokyo, however, finishing in one hour 4.46 seconds - 41 seconds ahead of the USA’s defending champion Grace Norman - with Cashmore two minutes and 50 seconds behind her compatriot.

American Norman led after the 750m swim, but Steadman swept past her rival on the 20km bike and established an 18-second advantage which she extended in the final 5km run.

“I don’t actually think it has sunk in,” Steadman told Channel 4 after her victory. “Rio devastated me massively and I didn’t know what was going to happen today. It was a strong field and I just followed my game plan.”

Elsewhere Lee Manning, like Fox a former student at Jack Hunt School, has helped GB to a quarter-final place in the wheelchair basketball event after a 69-57 win over Iran in the penultimate group match this morning.

Lauren Steadman of Team Great Britain reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the women's PTS5 Triathlon on day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

GB are currently top of their group after also beating the reigning champions USA 64-63 in a thriller. Manning claimed 12 points in this game.

Manning scored 10 points in a 70-43 win over Algeria. GB, the number one ranked team in the world, suffered their only loss 71-59 to Germany.

GB take on Australia in their final group match tomorrow (Monday) before the quarter-finals take place on September 1.