A race win for Bea and success for George and Matas as Peterborough City Rowing Club's Junior Regatta

Bea Gregory collects her first place prize at the Peterborough City Junior Regatta from club official Ian Bardrick.

Peterborough City Rowing Club won two A race gold medals and two bronze medals at their own Junior Regatta at Thorpe Meadows.

Forty clubs from across the country sent over 700 athletes to compete in 23 events and the competition was tough.

Winner of the girls under 14 single sculls, and continuing her impressive season, was City’s Bea Gregory, who finished 13 seconds ahead of her opposition from Putney High School, Bewl Bridge and Newark Rowing Club in a time of four minutes four seconds.

And the winner of the boys under 15 double sculls A final, beating Sudbury Rowing Club by one second in a nifty time of 3.25, were George Dennis and Matas Lebed of the host club.

Peterborough City Junior Regatta double scull champions George Dennis (left) and Matas Lebed.

The B final of this event was won by another City combination as Charlie Whitty and Thor Read Moreira Lima beat Bewl Bridge in a time of 3.36.

Dennis and Labed also raced in the two divisions of the boys under 15 single sculls with Matas taking bronze in the Blue division in a time of 3 minutes 48.9 seconds, and George winning the B final of the Yellow division in a time just 0.1 second faster than his doubles partner.

Lucy Agyapong and Harriet Barber took bronze in the final of girls under 14 double sculls, beaten by Putney High School and Headington High School.

Huntingdon Regatta wins for the older junior athletes

City’s impressive junior squad also won five events at Huntingdon Regatta on the River Great Ouse.

Will Wood-Davis took the boys under 16 single sculls title and winners of the boys under 14 coxed quads were Jamie Revell, Josh Turner, Jack Bosma, Thor Read Moreira Lima and cox Ewan Godley.

In the mixed categories against senior competition, City’s Junior squad scored three wins. Emma Calver and Harry Evison-Williams won the mixed double sculls, and Jas Chesher, Roland Christopher, Flo Lillywhite and Lewis Barber took the mixed quad sculls.

Combining with Huntingdon in a composite crew, Anouk Bosma, Charlotte Revell, Flo Lillywhite, Evelina Xanthropolou, Sergio Read Moreira Lima, Tom Revell, Toby Ray (Huntingdon), Roland Christopher and cox James Barber won the mixed eights.