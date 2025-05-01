A quickfire hat-trick for Peterborough Cycling Club star enjoying his best start to a season
Pardoe made it three wins from three in the Northampton and District Cycling Association Time Trial Series with victory in the Rockingham Forest Wheelers 12.7 mile event.
Pardoe continued his quest for a clean sweep in the eight-event series by posting 28.32 to win by almost a minute from George Fox (29.24) and fellow PCC rider Jamie Murray who was a further second back in third.
“I was very happy to make it three wins out of three for the season,” Pardoe said. “It’s my best ever start to a season.
“This course was tough but sporting with quite a lot climbing and some technical corners and descents, but one that I enjoyed and have done well on the last couple of years.
“I was a little off my course record from last year, but I did hit a bit of traffic a couple of times and despite conditions being good, I think the headwind on the way out made it slightly slower than last year.”
