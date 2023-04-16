A pair of Peterborough Panthers legends will be watching Michael Palm Toft's return against the Premiership champions
Peterborough Panthers bid to put their first league points of the season on the board at home to champions Belle Vue Aces on Monday (7.30pm) – and they’ll have help from a familiar face!
The Crendon Panthers battled hard at Leicester on Thursday and suffered a good deal of misfortune before going down 47-42, a result which leaves the aggregate bonus point very much within range later in the season.But that meeting saw them collect just four points from the rider replacement facility at No.1, whereas against the Aces they will be a full seven-man team with popular former Panther Michael Palm Toft stepping in for his old club.Palm Toft returned to King’s Lynn over the winter after his latest two-year stint with the Panthers, which included a brilliant display in the second leg of the 2021 Grand Final despite suffering with a painful hand injury – against Belle Vue.But Monday’s meeting will be another stern test because the Aces have an outstanding record at the Showground since Peterborough returned to the top-flight four years ago, their only defeat coming in that epic title decider.The Manchester side clinched the Premiership themselves last autumn before making a sluggish start to 2022 with three successive defeats – only to hit form in some style by winning 49-41 at Ipswich on Thursday.The return of British Champion Dan Bewley, who has been spectacular on his previous visits to Alwalton, was a big boost to the Aces and the sport in the UK in general, and the visitors also include Australian star Brady Kurtz as skipper and former Panthers rider Charles Wright in the middle-order.Peterborough boss Rob Lyon said: “It’s another tough meeting, but they’re all tough in this league and that’s why it’s a matter of urgency that we get this No.1 sorted.“There are no real weak teams in the league this year, and likewise nobody who stands out where you’d say they are going to win it, so we need to get it sorted as soon as possible.“It’s good to have Tofty stepping in on Monday, and as everyone knows he’s a No.1 around Peterborough, so let’s hope he can turn it on and help us to victory.”
PETEROROUGH: Michael Palm Toft, Hans Andersen, Richie Worrall, Benjamin Basso, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins.BELLE VUE: Dan Bewley, Norick Blodorn, Tom Brennan, Charles Wright, Brady Kurtz, Jaimon Lidsey, Jake Mulford.
TWO legends of Peterborough Speedway will be in attendance on Monday.Ryan Sullivan is regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever riders, having won league titles at the Showground in 1999 and 2006, and he even had a stint as team manager after retirement.Meanwhile Ulrich Ostergaard called time on his racing career last year after also giving extensive service to the Panthers, including league titles in 2006 and 2021, and he will be in town ahead of his Farewell Meeting later this year.Posters of Sullivan will be on sale from the Supporters’ Club hut which Ryan will he happy to sign.