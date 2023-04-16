The Crendon Panthers battled hard at Leicester on Thursday and suffered a good deal of misfortune before going down 47-42, a result which leaves the aggregate bonus point very much within range later in the season.But that meeting saw them collect just four points from the rider replacement facility at No.1, whereas against the Aces they will be a full seven-man team with popular former Panther Michael Palm Toft stepping in for his old club.Palm Toft returned to King’s Lynn over the winter after his latest two-year stint with the Panthers, which included a brilliant display in the second leg of the 2021 Grand Final despite suffering with a painful hand injury – against Belle Vue.But Monday’s meeting will be another stern test because the Aces have an outstanding record at the Showground since Peterborough returned to the top-flight four years ago, their only defeat coming in that epic title decider.The Manchester side clinched the Premiership themselves last autumn before making a sluggish start to 2022 with three successive defeats – only to hit form in some style by winning 49-41 at Ipswich on Thursday.The return of British Champion Dan Bewley, who has been spectacular on his previous visits to Alwalton, was a big boost to the Aces and the sport in the UK in general, and the visitors also include Australian star Brady Kurtz as skipper and former Panthers rider Charles Wright in the middle-order.Peterborough boss Rob Lyon said: “It’s another tough meeting, but they’re all tough in this league and that’s why it’s a matter of urgency that we get this No.1 sorted.“There are no real weak teams in the league this year, and likewise nobody who stands out where you’d say they are going to win it, so we need to get it sorted as soon as possible.“It’s good to have Tofty stepping in on Monday, and as everyone knows he’s a No.1 around Peterborough, so let’s hope he can turn it on and help us to victory.”