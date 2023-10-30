News you can trust since 1948
A pair of narrow defeats for City of Peterborough Hockey Club first teams, but cup progress for the youngsters

​City of Peterborough Hockey Club men delivered a much-improved display, but still bowed out of the English Hockey Cup at the hands of Norwich City.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Oct 2023, 08:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 08:31 GMT
Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) v Cambridge University. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) v Cambridge University. Photo: David Lowndes.
​The visitors had won 8-3 at Bretton Gate in a league game a fortnight earlier, but had to settle for a 2-1 success this time against a much-changed home side.

City dominated possession for large chunks of the match, but couldn’t turn pressure into goals.

They fell 2-0 down before a Matt Porter strike prompted a frantic finale which included a short corner after the final whistle, but Norwich defended it well.

Tierney Augustine (red) in action for City of Peterborough Ladies against Cambridge University. Photo: David Lowndes.Tierney Augustine (red) in action for City of Peterborough Ladies against Cambridge University. Photo: David Lowndes.
City, who are bottom, return to Midlands Conference action this Sunday when they visit mid-table St Albans.

City of Peterborough Ladies also went down 2-1 at Bretton Gate over the weekend.

Lily Craven gave them the lead against second-placed Cambridge University, but the unbeaten visitors hit back to inflict a fifth defeat in six matches on their hosts.

City have another tough game at third placed Cambridge City seconds on Saturday.

There were very few East League games at the weekend although City Ladies seconds were in action and went down 4-0 in Division One, also to opposition from Cambridge University.

City boys won an EHL U14 Cup second round match 5-0 at Cambridge City.

Sammy Spencer (2), Toby McCoy, Harry Raybould and Ewan Fletcher scored the goals.

