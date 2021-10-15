A mountain of medals for the swimmers of Deepings and City of Peterborough

Deepings Swimming Club members at the Rob Welbourn Open.

Deepings Swimming Club hosted its annual Rob Welbourn Open meet and took home 55 medals.

The event took place in Grantham as Deepings Leisure Centre pool is currently closed.

Nineteen Deepings swimmers won medals, as the club claimed six golds, 22 silvers and 27 bronzes.

Lilian Marakovachev swimming for COPS in the 50m backstroke at the Regional Pool.

Standout gold medal winning swims came from Harry Cardell, Isabella Reynolds, Holly Leggott and Jacob Briers.

Cardell (over 15s) was on fire with a host of personal bests (PBs) as he took a brace of golds in the 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke, a pair of silvers and a bronze.

Reynolds swam away with the biggest medal haul from the weekend with 10 in the 11/12yrs age group.

She displayed exciting versatility by achieving top three finishes in all strokes and distances.

Briers (13/14yrs), claimed a 200m breaststroke gold with an excellent sub-three-minute swim and he also won two silver and two bronze medals.

Leggott (over 15s) won the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke – her only races of the meet.

Other Deepings medallists: Ashton Hunter, Thomas Burdock, Willian Burdock, Oliver Shepherd, Jack Bell, Bailey Jackson-Chilvers, Harry Newman, Marcus Cook, Chloe Bellis, Eleanor Twinley, Eydee Chivers, Millie Herrick, Penny Baxter and Sophie Baskeyfield.

**There were numerous multiple winners for City of Peterborough Swimmers (COPs) at their own two-day event at the Regional Pool recently - their first competitiion in 18 months.

Those to win more than one race included Jacob Bacon, George Whiteman, Van Cinermorova, Joshus Sackree and Salisbury.