A mother and son reunion at the Castor Tennis Club Championships

Ethan Lee and Lucy Li.

They beat Kevin and Holly Eccles 6-3, 6-1.

Judy Dallas and Lisa McDonagh also retained the ladies doubles title beating Annabel Dallas and Issy Sharpe 6-3, 6-3 in te final.

Jonnie Allen and Kurt Little won the men’s doubles final for the first time with a 6-3, 6-1 final success over Rick Butler and Sean Sullivan.

Judy Dallas (left) and Lisa McDonagh.

Castor’s B team won Division Three of the Peterborough League, while the ladies team won promotion in the Hunts & Peterborough League.

The club’s players played in a charity event for the Sue Ryder Hospice last weekend and raised £350.

Castor have enjoyed a dramatic spike in membership with many juniors and students joining the Ailsworth-based club.