A mother and son reunion at the Castor Tennis Club Championships

The mother and son combination of Lucy Li and Ethan Lee retained their mixed doubles title at the Castor Club Championships.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:00 am
They beat Kevin and Holly Eccles 6-3, 6-1.

Judy Dallas and Lisa McDonagh also retained the ladies doubles title beating Annabel Dallas and Issy Sharpe 6-3, 6-3 in te final.

Jonnie Allen and Kurt Little won the men’s doubles final for the first time with a 6-3, 6-1 final success over Rick Butler and Sean Sullivan.

Castor’s B team won Division Three of the Peterborough League, while the ladies team won promotion in the Hunts & Peterborough League.

The club’s players played in a charity event for the Sue Ryder Hospice last weekend and raised £350.

Castor have enjoyed a dramatic spike in membership with many juniors and students joining the Ailsworth-based club.

