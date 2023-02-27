City of Peterborough (red) on the attack against Harleston. Photo: David Lowndes.

City hammered Harleston Magpies 7-2 at Bretton Gate on Sunday to move back up to third in the Midlands Conference table. They remain nine points adrift of clear leaders Harborne.

City dominated from the start and were 4-0 up at half-time after goals from player-coach Gareth A and Trevor Matthews and a couple of penalty corner finishes from captain Joe Finding.

Andrew netted again at the start of the third period and Matt Goodley claimed a sixth goal after the visitors had pulled one back

Action from City of Peterborough (red) v Harleston. Photo: David Lowndes.

Harleston scored again early in the final quarter, but Goodley capped another fine individual display with his second goal to complete the scoring.