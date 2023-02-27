A magnificent seven for City of Peterborough Hockey Club as they return to form in style
City of Peterborough cracked in a magnificent seven goals to pick up their first National League win of 2023.
City hammered Harleston Magpies 7-2 at Bretton Gate on Sunday to move back up to third in the Midlands Conference table. They remain nine points adrift of clear leaders Harborne.
City dominated from the start and were 4-0 up at half-time after goals from player-coach Gareth A and Trevor Matthews and a couple of penalty corner finishes from captain Joe Finding.
Andrew netted again at the start of the third period and Matt Goodley claimed a sixth goal after the visitors had pulled one back
Harleston scored again early in the final quarter, but Goodley capped another fine individual display with his second goal to complete the scoring.
City travel to fourth-placed Norwich City next Sunday (March 5).