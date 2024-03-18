A hat-trick of British Championship gold medals for Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman
Jarman also claimed two silvers in the two-day competition. He can expect to be named in the GB team for European Championships in Rimini, Italy next month. Then it will onto the Paris Olympics in July/August.
Jarman limbered up for his gold medal spree with a decent silver behind Joe Fraser in the all-around competition on Saturday. In an event which involves six pieces of apparatus Jarman scored 84.350 compared to Fraser’s 84.900.
But the following day the 22 year-old member of Huntingdon Gym Club won his first gold on the floor with an impressive score of 14.300, pipping silver medallist Fraser.
Jarman was favourite for the vault and didn’t disappoint with a cracking score of 15.050, well clear of the rest of the field.
Jarman completed his hat-trick on the horizontal bar with a score of 13.850. GB Olympic legend Max Whitlock OBE won bronze in this discipline.
Jarman was beaten into second by Whitlock in the pommel horse.