Jake Jarman during his gold medal floor routine at the British Championships. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Jarman also claimed two silvers in the two-day competition. He can expect to be named in the GB team for European Championships in Rimini, Italy next month. Then it will onto the Paris Olympics in July/August.

Jarman limbered up for his gold medal spree with a decent silver behind Joe Fraser in the all-around competition on Saturday. In an event which involves six pieces of apparatus Jarman scored 84.350 compared to Fraser’s 84.900.

But the following day the 22 year-old member of Huntingdon Gym Club won his first gold on the floor with an impressive score of 14.300, pipping silver medallist Fraser.

Jake Jarman on top of the podium after winning gold on the horizontal bar at the British Championships. GB legend Max Whitlock OBE took bronze. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Jarman was favourite for the vault and didn’t disappoint with a cracking score of 15.050, well clear of the rest of the field.

Jarman completed his hat-trick on the horizontal bar with a score of 13.850. GB Olympic legend Max Whitlock OBE won bronze in this discipline.