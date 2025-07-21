A gold and a silver for Wolves Den boxers in South Wales

Elliott Cameron (left) and Marley Rutherford in Swansea.

Marley Rutherford struck gold for the city’s Wolves Den ABC at the Warehouse Box Cup in Swansea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rutherford was straight into the final as his scheduled semi-final opponent failed to make the correct weight and he claimed a points victory against Bodmin Boxing Club’s Ben Thomas.

Thomas started on the front foot with aggression to try and rough the city fighter up. It didn’t work as Rutherford stayed composed and stuck to his gameplan by keeping Thomas at long range. The tempo increased after the first round, but Rutherford stood his ground against a strong opponent before finding angles to pick him off and record a comfortable points win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubmate Elliott Cameron was also in action in South Wales. He beat Kai Carhart of Bodmin Boxing Club unanimously on points in his semi-final. Cameron pressed and drove back his opponent while landing punches with precision causing his opponent’s eye to close. Cameron then refused to become embroiled in a scrappy fight, but instead continued to pick Carhart off and claim his place in the final.

Cameron lost that final to Mustapha Mybe of Telford, an awkward unorthodox southpaw who was handed a unanimous points verdict. Cameron still picked up an impressive silver medal.

Rutherford and Cameron have now won five medals apiece from five Box Cup events this season.

The Wolves Den club will send fighters to the Riviera Box Cup in Devon and the Emerald Box Cup in Ireland in August.