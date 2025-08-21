A full set of podium finishes for Simon and Archie was strong at Hercules event

Simon Achurch in action.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Masters athletes helped the East of England men’s team win bronze at the England Masters Inter-Area Challenge in York on Sunday while the ladies finished 5th out of nine teams

Simon Achurch played a starring role for the men with a first place, a second place and a third place finish in his three over 50 throwing events.

Achurch won the javelin with a throw of 42.15m and threw 11.95m for 2nd place in the shot. He achieved a distance of 39.97m when taking 3rd place in the discus.

Kevin Bates was another PANVAC winner taking first place in the over 70 shot with a throw of 11.14m, his best throw of the season. Jim Gillespie was 7th in the over 60 event with an 8.59m effort.

Archie Faulder.

Julian Smith doubled up in the over 50 sprints. He finished 4th in the 100m with a time of 13.62 and clocked 25.98, his fastest time of the season, for 5th place in the 200m. Dave Knighton ran 5:26.63 for 6th place in the over 60 1,500m.

Like her husband Julian, Claire Smith also doubled up in the sprints and placed 4th in both the over 35 200m & 400m. Smith clocked 27.93 in the 200m and 1:03.10 over 400m.

Ros Loutit placed 3rd in the over 60 3,000m in a time of 12:09.88. Loutit also contested the 400m, picking up a 4th place finish in a time of 1:16.80.

ROUND-UP

PANVAC’s Archie Faulder shattered his 5km personal best, clocking a time of 15:20.54 at Hercules Wimbledon Festival.

Molly Peel, also of PANVAC, ran a 4:31.92 1,500m at the British Milers Club Grand Prix meeting at Trafford.

PANVAC teenager Monty Wood-Davis won a 1.3 mile race at the Wells-Next-The-Sea Carnival. Wood-Davis clocked a time of 6.45 while his younger brother Henry joined in the fun finishing 2nd with a 8.13 clocking.