A first goal and a first point for happy City of Peterborough Ladies team, but more gloom for the men despite great fightback

Helen Davis (centre) celebrates her goal with City of Peterborough 5ths teammates. Photo: David Lowndes.

​City fought back brilliantly from 3-0 down to get level at their old rivals from the East League, but conceded a decisive goal in the final quarter to slip to a 4-3 defeat.

That’s three defeats in four matches for City who are bottom and at least three points behind the rest of the division.

Player-coach Gareth Andrew scored twice for City with Matt Porter also on target.

There are no National League games this weekend, but City are in action in the English Hockey Cup against Norwich City at Bretton Gate (2pm). Norwich won 8-3 in a league game at City less than a fortnight ago.

City of Peterborough Ladies fought hard, but couldn’t make it back-to-back wins in the East Premier Division.

They went down 1-0 to third-placed Harleston at Bretton Gate.

There are few East League fixtures this weekend, but the ladies first team host second-placed Cambridge University on Saturday (1pm).

Pride of place in the ladies section last weekend went to the fifths who picked up their first point and scored their first goal of the season in East Division Five.

Helen Davis was the goalscorer in a 1-1 draw with Ely 3rds and her moment of glory was captured by PT photographer David Lowndes (see below)!

City thirds maintained their strong start in Division Two with a 3-0 win over St Neots seconds. Lucy Piper, Hayley Jeal and Claire Bowtell scored for the team in second with five wins from six matches.

There was a blow for the men’s second XI who lost for the first time in East Division One North, 5-3 at home to Pelicans in a top-of-the-table clash.

City fourths claimed just a second win of the season in Division Three. Old timers Andy Cave and Gary Hales scored the goals in a 2-1 win over Cambridge South.

City fifths went down 2-1 at Cambridge City in the same section. Teenager Archie Senior scored, but a late missed penalty stroke proved crucial.