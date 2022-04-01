A fancied Friday runner and an outsider for Thorney trainer Pam Sly at Leicester

Racing at Leicester. Photo: Tim Goode/Getty Images.

Sly runs Dark Spec in the mile handicap at 1.35pm. The seven-year-old has only run seven times in his career, but he took a huge step forward to open his account last time out when powering to an impressive two and a quarter-length win at Pontefract on soft ground over a mile.

The Dark Angel gelding is now rated 77, going up 6lb for that win at Pontefract. Dark Spec is also a son of Speciosa who famously won the 1000 Guineas in 2006 for Sly.

Dark Spec is a 9/2 chance with Betfair for this event and will be ridden by Shane Kelly.

Sly also runs newcomer Astral Beau in the 2.10pm which is a seven-furlong maiden. The dam Asteroidea was success for Sly who also bred the three-year-old filly.

She is the third foal out of Asteroidea and whilst she is 66/1 for this event, she remains one to note going forward.

Naranco looks the one to beat having finished a good second at Kempton on debut, whilst Taratari is also respected having finished second at Doncaster in November.