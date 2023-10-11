Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And they believe they can rescue the club and either continue racing at the East of England Arena or find a new site elsewhere in the city.

The group, all long time Panthers followers, have been negotiating with Chapman for several weeks and have already been told they can speak to the East of England Showground agents AEPG as the club’s potential new owners.

They have been in touch with AEPG director Ashley Butterfield and claim they were promised a meeting with him which has now been cancelled.

Current Panthers owner Buster Chapman. Photo: David Lowndes.

The group includes several of the club’s current sponsors and others have had close links with past promotions.

One of the group confirmed: “We all have Panthers in our blood and have been supporters for many years and have seen thousands of meetings between us.

“We will do everything we can to keep speedway in Peterborough and our first choice would obviously to be at the Showground next season and for the foreseeable future.

“But before we can do anything, we have to see if we can agree a deal with Mr. Chapman to buy the rights to the Peterborough operating licence and until that happens it is difficult to move forward.”

Along with the national Sports England body, the Speedway Control Bureau, the overall governing body, have objected to the plans to develop the Showground for housing and other leisure facilities because there is no provision for speedway.

In their submission, the SCB claim: “The business model of the Peterborough Panthers in the 53 years of trading has never been an issue and in this current season of events, of which there has been 15, the attendances have been in the region between 1,500 and 2,000 spectators.