A club record in a first attempt at a 100 mile race for Paul and Evander showed his class in Helpston

Paul Pardoe during his 100-mile time trial.Photo Kevin Hodgson Photography.

Paul Pardoe set a Peterborough Cycling Club record in his first attempt at a 100-mile time trial.

Pardoe finished the Eastern Counties Cycling Association 10-Mile Championship held near Newmarket in 3:31:45, which just improved the previous record of 3:32:44 set by Matt Senter. Pardoe’s time was good enough for 5th place overall.

Pardoe said: “'It was an ungodly start time of 04:30 for the first rider off and I was off at 05:49, with 6 riders behind me. The course was three times up and down a 33 miles out and back route, with a tailwind on the out leg and headwind on the way back. The temperature rose and the wind strengthened noticeably as the race went on so the last 16 mile headwind leg to finish was absolute torture!'

FENLAND CLARION

Evander Wishart in action in the 'Spider Clarke Trophy' race in Helpston. Photo courtesy of AMO Images.

The local mountain bike race FNSS series is now enjoying its 34th year of competition. It attracts riders across all the age groups from 12 and upwards, and it continues to attract a strong entry field.

Fenland Clarion rider Paul Asplin finished in an excellent second place in round eight of the Super Grand Vets category. This confirmed his second place in the series to date, although with a further six rounds to go he'll still need a strong set of results to retain his position.

The Spalding open 10 mile time trial was held on the Barrier Bank based C10/30 course and Fenland Clarion riders were well represented with 10th place Ian Waddilove in 23:43 their first rider home and he was followed by Ian Aunger (20th, 25:12), Tonya Smith (124th, 25:44) Karl Grundy (25th, 25:48, road bike), David Hallam (30th, 26:43) and Annette Wyld (34th, 30:46).

This season’s Helpston Classic saw the presentation of the inaugural ‘Spider Clarke Trophy’ in honour of the long standing club member and racing secretary Ken Clarke after three laps of the new Helpston circuit covering 15.6 miles.

There was a clear winner with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale under 19 rider Evander Wishart demonstrating just how much his potential is being developed since joining the UCI team.

Wishart’s 32:44 clocking not only set a course record, but ensured that his victory was never really doubted, even with guest Beeston rider Sam Martin on the startsheet. Martin has already clocked a sub 19 minute ‘10’ this season, however he was still no match for Wishart, although his time of 33:02 was still good enough for a clear second place.

There was also some strong rides on the road bike category as one of the best riders around the Helpston course in recent years Simon Pitchford was pushed down to second place with his 38:58 being bettered by guest rider Marein Overbeke clocking a very swift 37:23.

Other TT bike times Steve Chapman 37:05, Ian Waddilove 38:23, Phil Merritt 40:18, Lynden Leadbeater 40:32, David Hallam 42:10, Steve Clarke 43:11, Wayne Hill (guest) 45:56 and John Robinson (youth) 52:19. Road bike times David Norman 39:54, Karl Grundy 40:48, James Warrener 44:29, Paul Robinson 51:26, Dan Tozer 53:01 and Andy Pitchford 1:03:29.

COME AND TRY IT

Fenland Clarion are hosting a ‘Come & Try it’ time trial on Wednesday July 2 on The Helpston/Bainton circuit for any local riders who fancy trying a competitive event in a friendly all-inclusive environment. Start time is 7pm and for full details email: [email protected]