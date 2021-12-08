A 72-page celebration of Peterborough Panthers’ 2021 Premeiership title triumph is now on sale
Peterborough Panthers club photographer Jeff Davies has produced a 72-page souvenir magazine celebrating the club’s 2021 Premiership title triumph.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 1:37 pm
Priced at £10 (+£2 p&p) it contains over 200 pictures plus meeting reports and end-of-season verdicts from Lyon and the riders.
Copies can be ordered from jeffdavies.photodeck.com, with £1.50 from each sale being donated to Paradise Wildlife Park which houses the speedway museum.