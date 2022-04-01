A 228/1 double for Thorney trainer at Leicester
Classic winning Thorney-based trainer Pam Sly made the perfect start to the Flat season as she enjoyed a remarkable 228/1 double at Leicester on Friday (April 1).
Sly, who tasted success in the 1000 Guineas with Speciosa, enjoyed a special day at the track with Dark Spec (7/2 favourite) and Astral Beau (50/1) delivering the goods for the Thorney trainer.
Dark Spec, a son of Speciosa, lined up in a Class 4 handicap over a mile having gone up 6lb for victory in a competitive handicap at Pontefract last season. However, the seven-year-old, who was having just his eighth career start travelled powerfully throughout the contest under Shane Kelly and stayed on to good effect, powering clear in the closing stages to record a decisive two and a quarter-length success. Dark Spec was returned the 7/2 favourite and looks open to stacks more improvement following this victory. Still relatively lightly-raced for his age, another handicap in this sort of class over a mile could be right up his street.
Sly completed the remarkable double with the stunning 50/1 success of Astral Beau in the seven-furlong Novice Stakes. The three-year-old was always travelling well on the outside of the field and hit the front approaching the furlong pole. The daughter of Brazen Beau showed a good attitude in the closing stages despite showing clear signs of greenness to record a smooth length and a quarter-success ahead of Pub Crawl in second who returned at 150/1. The forecast paid £2,633.53.
This was a smart performance from Astral Beau who looks open to stacks more improvement going forward having looked green and she could be an exciting prospect for the year ahead.
Sly will hope to continue her rich vein of form when Eileendover hopefully makes her eagerly awaited return to action in the Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham next week.