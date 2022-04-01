A 228/1 double for Thorney trainer at Leicester

Racing at Leicester. Photo: Tim Goode/Getty Images.

Sly, who tasted success in the 1000 Guineas with Speciosa, enjoyed a special day at the track with Dark Spec (7/2 favourite) and Astral Beau (50/1) delivering the goods for the Thorney trainer.

Dark Spec, a son of Speciosa, lined up in a Class 4 handicap over a mile having gone up 6lb for victory in a competitive handicap at Pontefract last season. However, the seven-year-old, who was having just his eighth career start travelled powerfully throughout the contest under Shane Kelly and stayed on to good effect, powering clear in the closing stages to record a decisive two and a quarter-length success. Dark Spec was returned the 7/2 favourite and looks open to stacks more improvement following this victory. Still relatively lightly-raced for his age, another handicap in this sort of class over a mile could be right up his street.

Sly completed the remarkable double with the stunning 50/1 success of Astral Beau in the seven-furlong Novice Stakes. The three-year-old was always travelling well on the outside of the field and hit the front approaching the furlong pole. The daughter of Brazen Beau showed a good attitude in the closing stages despite showing clear signs of greenness to record a smooth length and a quarter-success ahead of Pub Crawl in second who returned at 150/1. The forecast paid £2,633.53.

This was a smart performance from Astral Beau who looks open to stacks more improvement going forward having looked green and she could be an exciting prospect for the year ahead.