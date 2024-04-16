A 147 break at the Court Club in Bretton as late replacement wins latest Legends Tour event, plus final Peterborough League tables
It was Watson's second Legends Tour title to go alongside his Six Reds triumph in 2020.
Having been a late replacement for Nottingham's Bash Maqsood, who only withdraw from the event the Saturday, Watson beat Skegness duo Kristian Willetts 3-0 and Jamie Turner 2-1 to top Group C before easing past Harvey Chandler 3-1 in the last four.
Chandler had earlier lit up the tournament with a sensational 147 break during his 3-2 victory of Harlow's Alex Clenshaw, which saw him claim the £20 highest break prize and the maximum bonus of £100.
Defending champion Mark Gray crashed out 3-1 in his opening match to Turner, who later scored a break of 121, the second century of a high quality day's play.
The next event in the series is the Masters Cup in September.
P’BORO LEAGUE
Teams from the Conservative Club dominated the Peterborough League.
Final tables
Division One
Con Club A 30 25 5 132
Con Club B 30 24 6 130
Childers 30 18 12 108
Parkway 30 15 15 86
Con Club C 30 5 25 46
Sawtry 30 3 27 38
Division Two
Con Club F 30 30 0 157
Court 30 20 10 110
Sawtry 30 18 12 93
S Bar 30 13 17 84
Fletton B 30 6 24 56
Fletton C 30 3 27 40