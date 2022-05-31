The successful Deepings squad that won 21 medals.

Nine-year-old Ashton Hunter continued his impressive streak during 2022 by winning medals in all five of his races, including Deeping’s only gold medal of the day in the 50m backstroke.

James Cash bagged two silver and two bronze medals from his five events.

Six girls came away with medals. The youngest, Olivia Laud, won bronze in the 100IM while Kendra Greenwood-Covell took four bronze medals.

Lucy Jenkinson won bronze in the 50m backstroke, while silver medals went to Eydee Chilvers in the 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle and Mieke McDonald in the 100m butterfly. Mieke also finished third in the 100m breaststroke.